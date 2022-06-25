Bhim Army worker identified as ‘Lady Don,’ who threatened to kill CM Yogi; Arrested

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was threatened with a bomb during the UP assembly elections. The Gorakhpur Officers arrested the accused. At Gorakhpur’s Thana Cantt, a case was filed in this regard. The threat was tweeted by Sonu Singh, a Bhim Army leader who lives in Firozabad, it was found during the investigation.

He was already imprisoned in the Agra jail at that point. He was taken from Agra to Gorakhpur according to Warrant B and appeared in court. Then he was sent to Gorakhpur jail. On February 4, the accused threatened to kill CM Yogi using a Twitter account named Lady Don.

Threats to blow up Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a bomb and place one in the Gorakhnath Math have been made. The accused also tweeted about setting off bombs at the bus terminals and train station in Lucknow.