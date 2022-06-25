Boris Johnson calls for a cap on public pay

The trade unions’ demand for a dramatic increase in public pay, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, could not be met since doing so would run the risk of causing inflation to continue to climb.

As a result, Johnson told Sky News, ‘You’ve got to be responsible. What we can’t have is a situation where improvements in salary are just cancelled out by additional increases in costs.’

Johnson added that the Bank of England had ‘generally’ done a fantastic job controlling inflation over the previous 25 years and that the recent spike in price growth was caused by concerns with global inflation.