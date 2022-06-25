France pushes Iran to use its visit to European Union to try and reach a nuclear agreement

On Friday, France urged Iran to use Josep Borrell’s visit to the country as an opportunity to try and reach a nuclear agreement while it was still feasible.

The French foreign affairs ministry issued a statement saying, ‘We are prepared to reach a resolution on this accord and we urge Iran to take advantage of this diplomatic opportunity to close it now, while it is still feasible.’

On Friday and Saturday, EU MEP Borrell will travel to Iran in an effort to persuade the country to finalise a deal that would resurrect the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and the other world powers, which the US withdrew from but is now trying to salvage.