Google’s doodle honours victim of Holocuast Anne Frank

The tech behemoth Google honoured Holocaust victim Anne Frank on Saturday and marked the 75th anniversary of the release of her memoir, “The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank,” with a doodle video. Moments from her life are shown in the video.

The doodle includes actual excerpts from her diary that she kept when she and her friends and family spent more than two years hiding from Nazi rule. ‘Hiding…where would we hide? In the city? In the country? In a house? In a shack? When, where, how…,’ an excerpt read.

On June 12, 1929, in Frankfurt, Germany, Anne Frank was born. When Adolf Hitler seized power in Germany in 1934, her parents, Otto and Edith Frank, and her family fled to Amsterdam. According to story, Anne got the diary as a gift during a time when the persecution of the Jews was on the rise. She has carried the diary ever since and written about her family’s life in secrecy. She also created short stories, began a novel, and copied sentences from books she read into a book she called ‘Book of Beautiful Sentences.’

Her father Otto, the survivor of her family from the Holocaust, returned to Amsterdam after Frank died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1944, and he found her diary. Otto was convinced to publish the diary by his friends, and the first batch of copies was printed in June 1947. Later, the diary evolved into a crucial source for understanding the suffering experienced by Jews under Nazi control.

The diary has been translated into more than 70 languages as of this writing. The diary eventually rose to become one of the best-selling books in history and served as the basis for numerous films.