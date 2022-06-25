Iran and the EU announce that the Iran-US nuclear talks would pick up again in the coming days

In response to a push by the top diplomat of the European Union to end a months-long impasse in the discussions, the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday that Iran’s indirect talks with the United States on restoring the 2015 nuclear accord will soon resume.

“In the upcoming days, we are preparing to pick up again. The 2015 agreement’s economic gains must be fully realised by Iran, according to Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who also noted that he had a ‘long but fruitful conversation’ with Josep Borrell, the head of EU foreign affairs.

After 11 months of indirect negotiations between Tehran and President Joe Biden’s administration, the agreement appeared to be on the verge of revival in March when the EU, which is coordinating negotiations, invited foreign ministers from the agreement’s parties to Vienna to finalise an agreement.

The talks, however, have since stalled, mostly as a result of Tehran’s insistence that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), its elite security force, be taken off the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organisations.