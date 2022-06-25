Producer Bhushan Kumar gifts Kartik Aaryan India’s 1st McLaren GT worth 3.73 crore

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying his recent blockbuster success with the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Fans of the actor are eagerly anticipating his forthcoming movies because of the high appreciation the actor has received for his portrayal in the horror-comedy. The producer and the Managing Director of the T-Series Bhushan Kumar gifted the actor India’s first GT, a luxurious Orange McLaren costing Rs 3.73 crore, as a token of appreciation for his accomplishment.

The first time Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar worked together was on the 2018 film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and since then they have gone a long way, till the recent hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. More such announcements are anticipated in the upcoming days. The powerhouses have also teamed together for Kartik’s forthcoming movie ‘Shehzada’.

Kartik shared the pictures of the car on Instagram and added, ‘Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi….Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha…India’s 1st McLaren Gt… Agla gift Private jet sir’.

Click here to view the post

On the career front, Kartik Aaryan will appear in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and the next unnamed Sajid Nadiadwala film.