SIT with 24 officers formed to probe Rahul Gandhi’s office attack; 19 SFI workers arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s office in Wayanad. A team of 24 officers led by Mananthavady DySP will investigate the case. SHO of Kamblakkad PS will be the investigation officer. Meanwhile, 19 SFI workers were arrested in connection with the attack and remanded at Kalpetta Munsiff court.

Earlier, it was informed that a team led by ADGP Manoj Abraham would investigate the case. However, it has come to light that ADGP will only examine the failure of the police in handling the situation. It was pointed out that police failed to take necessary security measures despite receiving an intelligence report about the protest march. Police said that more people would likely be arrested soon.

In the wake of the attacks, the SFI state secretariat and state centre held an emergency meeting on Saturday. It is decided that SFI state leaders will visit Wayanad. SFI state president K Anusree said strict action would follow if Wayanad district leadership played any part in the incident.