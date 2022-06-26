A glittering galaxy is captured in a clear photograph by NASA’s Hubble Telescope.

To begin with, the night sky is a dazzle. All the stars are waiting for us to solve their puzzles. However, the weather can occasionally ruin our plans for some romantic stargazing.

The Hubble Space Telescope was placed in orbit specifically to get around this restriction. The impact of the weather is fully eliminated.

For years, Hubble has been providing us enthralling images. The lengthy list now includes yet another image. A clear image of a glittering galaxy has been captured by the satellite telescope. Instagram and other social media platforms have received the photograph from NASA.

‘When it comes to glitter, less is more. Actually, millions of light years away! The galaxy in the centre of this image was sharply recorded by the @NASAHubble Space Telescope. However, you could observe that there are a good number of stars that appear to be much brighter than the stars in the galaxy. For instance, the bright star at the centre is actually a piece of the Milky Way, our own galaxy. Because it is much closer to us, the star appears more dazzling ‘According to NASA’s report

Users are liking the image as usual. Nearly a million people had liked the picture at the time this story was published.