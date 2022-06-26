Fuschia Anne Ravena of the Philippines triumphs in a transgender contest in Thailand

At the world’s largest and most seen transgender pageant, Fuschia Anne Ravena of the Philippines was named Miss International Queen 2022 on Saturday in Thailand.

The 27-year-old business owner won the competition by defeating 22 other competitors; competitors from France and Colombia took second and third, respectively.

Ravena, who was dressed in a shimmering silver evening gown, added, ‘My first message to everyone is to share love, peace, and togetherness because that is the most essential thing that we do as of the present and what’s happening in the globe right now.’

The Miss Tiffany Show CEO, Alisa Phanthusak, announced that the contest, which was put on hold for nearly two years due to the pandemic, restarted in the Thai coastal resort town of Pattaya during Pride Month to also honour gender equality.

To assist transgender women feel more accepted by society, the contest, which unites transgender people from all around the world, was started more than ten years ago.

One of Asia’s most visible and open lesbian, homosexual, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) populations contributes to Thailand’s reputation for tolerance and its appeal as a liberal tourism destination.

However, activists claim that discrimination against LGBT+ people and same-sex couples still exists in Thai institutions and regulations, which have not yet caught up with changing social attitudes.