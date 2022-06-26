Indian Railways announces a weekly special train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The North Western Railway zone has decided to run a special train connecting Hyderabad and Jaipur. The weekly special train will undertake 9 trips from July 1 to August 26. Railways said that this train will benefit people going to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Train number 07115 Hyderabad-Jaipur weekly special train service will leave Hyderabad at 8:20 pm on every Friday and reach Jaipur at 5:25 am on Sunday. Similarly, train number 07116, Jaipur – Hyderabad Weekly Special train service will leave Jaipur at 3:20 pm on every Sunday and reach Hyderabad at 3 am on Tuesday. This train will cover the following stations: Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Khandwa, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Vijaynagar, Ajmer and Phulera.