J-hope of BTS releases a teaser for his much anticipated solo debut album, ‘Jack In The Box’

J-Hope, a member of BTS, will release his debut solo album on July 15. He will become the first member of the K-pop group to formally debut his solo album with this release. Charlie Puth and Jungkook collaborated on the song “Left and Right” earlier this week.

On Sunday, J-Hope released a teaser of his solo album and left fans excited. He has also updated his Instagram bio to keep the excitement going. His bio read, ‘Get ready for Jack in the box.’

While sharing the 25-second-long teaser on his Instagram handle, J-hope wrote, ‘J’ack in the box.’ Take a look!

The solo debut album is a reflection of J-particular hope’s preferences, musical style, and goals as a performer. On July 1, the BTS member will release a single tune in advance of the album’s release.

Hope World, J-debut hope’s mixtape, was released in March 2018 and did the best job of expressing his genuine emotions. It demonstrated his artistic vision. He made a name for himself musically with the 2019 release of ‘Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)’.

The song ‘Left and Right’ by Jungkook and Chalie Puth is now at the top of the charts.