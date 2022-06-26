Rare carnivorous plant species found in Uttarkhand for first time

A senior official said on Saturday that a highly uncommon species of carnivorous plant named Utricularia Furcellata has been found for the first time in the western Himalayan area.

According to Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) Sanjiv Chaturvedi, a research team from the Uttarakhand Forest Department found the uncommon species in the beautiful Mandal valley in the Chamoli district. ‘It is the first sighting of the plant not only in Uttarakhand but in the entire western Himalayan region’, he said.

Chaturvedi further said that the discovery was made by a team from the Uttarakhand Forest Department made up of Range Officer Harish Negi and Junior Research Fellow Manoj Singh. The discovery was published in the illustrious ‘Journal of Japanese Botany’, a prestigious 106-year-old journal on plant taxonomy and botany that is regarded as one of the best in the field.

In order to entice prey through the trap door, it works mechanically by producing a vacuum or area of low pressure. The majority of carnivorous plants are located in freshwater and moist soil. Unlike typical plants, which arrange food and nutrients via the process of photosynthesis, they do it by the use of clever trap mechanisms.

As per the official, the possible medical advantages of carnivorous plants, which often thrive in low-nutrient soil, have sparked new attention in the scientific community worldwide.