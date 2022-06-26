Shah Rukh Khan discusses his relationship with Salman Khan candidly: He’s like family

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan addressed several questions from fans during his first Instagram live session on Saturday night to commemorate 30 years in Bollywood. The actor discussed his forthcoming movie ‘Pathaan,’ celebrating 30 years in show business, and working with his ‘brother’ Salman Khan during the ‘AskSRK’ chat.

When a fan questioned SRK about working with Salman, he responded, ‘Salman Khan has no prior professional experience. There are only positive sensations like love, joy, friendship, and brotherhood. So whenever I get to work with him, it is fantastic. However, the last two years have been great since I got to be in his movie. He arrived in ‘Zero.’ I’ll also be in ‘Tiger.’

He continued, ‘Aside from ‘Karan Arjun,’ which was also not a full-fledged movie because we didn’t work on it together for very long, we haven’t made a full-fledged movie together. Therefore, we occasionally get to work four or five days every week. The past two years have been amazing since I was able to appear in one of his movies. I worked with Kabir Khan for a few days. He then arrived in ‘Zero’ and joined me in singing.’

While concluding he said that Salman is like his family, indeed a brother. ‘We don’t know who is the elder brother. Whoever makes a mistake, the other one is there,’ the ‘Raees’ actor said.

The actor also stated that ‘Pathaan’ has finished filming and is now in the post-production phase. In addition, he said that if the audience enjoyed ‘Pathaan,’ he might make a franchise out of it.

SRK stated: ‘We all worked incredibly hard on the movie, so I hope you guys enjoy it. There may be a Pathaan 2 if you guys enjoyed the first film’ adding that he had always aspired to be a star in a Siddharth Anand-produced movie.

Deepika Padukone and SRK are the stars of ‘Pathaan.’ John Abraham plays one of the movie’s main parts as well. Tiger, a RAW agent, will appear in the movie as a cameo by Salman. According to reports, YRF will use this crossover as the foundation for their espionage poetry. In January of next year, the movie will be released in theatres.