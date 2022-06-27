Auto overturns in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu; Five-year-old died

In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, an auto carrying eight schoolchildren overturned, killing a five-year-old. A number of other people were injured in the incident. Selva Naveen was identified as the deceased. The police have filed a case for negligence against the auto driver and sent Naveen’s body for an autopsy.

The initial investigation found that the car driver, Saravanan, had assigned another person to drive the auto while he was on duty operating another school bus.

The fact that the driver was on the phone while operating a vehicle was also reported to the police. One time, as he reached for his phone as it dropped from his hands, he lost control of the car and caused the accident that claimed one life. Further investigation is underway