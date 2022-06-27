Delhi court files rape case against Sonia Gandhi’s personal assistant

The Delhi Police have accused Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s personal aide, PP Madhavan, of rape in response to a woman’s accusation. In addition to rape, Madhavan has been accused by police of ‘criminal intimidation’. In her complaint to the Delhi Police, the woman accused PP Madhavan, 71, of rape and sexual exploitation under the guise of marriage.

According to her testimony, PP Madhavan confessed his love for the woman and purportedly declared his wish to marry her. ‘He made sexual approaches without my consent,’ the lady said in her lawsuit. The woman’s husband, who worked at the Congress office, putting up hoardings and doing other tasks, died in 2020.

‘Following the demise of my spouse in February 2020, I began seeking work and contacted Madhavan. He initially contacted me for an interview. He used to make video calls and send me WhatsApp messages ‘,she said. ‘He drove me to a remote spot near the Uttam Nagar metro station and suffocated me inside his car. He brought me to a flat in Sundar Nagar in February 2022 and forced himself on me without my will ‘, she went on to say.

PP Madhavan was approached by India Today TV. He was at a meeting, though, and his personal assistant stated that the charges of rape and sexual assault were a plot and were without merit. ‘Allegations have been lodged against a 71-year-old man who works as a personal secretary to a top political leader,’ police said, according to India Today TV.