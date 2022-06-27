Following Disney’s $301 million offer, would Johnny Depp make his return as Captain Jack Sparrow?

There are numerous rumours that Disney has offered Hollywood actor Johnny Depp a staggering USD 301 million deal to return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise as his iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp was recently in the news for his defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. Numerous outlets have also claimed that, in accordance with their sources, Disney has also sent the singer an apology letter. The revelation hasn’t yet been confirmed by the actor or Disney, though.

An entertainment news portal called Poptopic.com reported the news. The Australian pop-culture gossip site spoke to a few industry insiders and claimed that ‘Disney has offered Depp a USD 301 million contract deal for him to return as Jack Sparrow in another Pirates film and a Disney Plus series!’

According to a reliable source close to the corporation, Poptopic.com said that ‘In mending their connection with Johnny Depp, Disney is highly keen. Prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard, they contacted the actor and inquired about his potential in returning for one or more additional Pirates movies.’

‘I’m not sure how it was received, but I know corporate sent him a gift box and a lovely message. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already written a draught for a movie about Jack Sparrow and is fervently hoping that Johnny will atone for their transgressions and reprise his legendary role ‘The insider claimed.

According to the insiders, Disney is even willing to go above and beyond this agreement to recast Depp as Jack Sparrow.

Disney insider further added, ‘Disney is prepping a deal for USD$301 million deal that will include a sizable donation to a charity of Depp’s choice. The deal is reportedly for Johnny Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl.’

It’s interesting to note that the reported sum of USD 301 million is only a million more than what Amber Heard’s attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, stated during the defamation trial.

She had said, ‘Is Disney aware that Mr Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise role for USD 300 million and a million alpacas?’

Disney has not yet made any references to Depp’s return to the property. Therefore, it’s possible that this is nothing more than a rumour.

The 59-year-old actor was fired from more than one franchise, including ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’ Following the Washington Post op-ed written by the ‘Aquaman’ actress, Warner Bros. also dropped him from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series.

On June 1, the jury rendered a decision in lieu of the public defamation trial, finding that Depp had established that Heard had falsely disparaged him in the 2018 op-ed. Depp has insisted that he never physically hurt Heard and said she did.

Due to a Virginia rule that caps punitive damages, Heard will only be required to pay USD 8.4 million of the USD 15 million in damages that the jury awarded Depp. According to People magazine, Heard’s countersuit resulted in one of the three defamation allegations being upheld, and she was given a USD 2 million damage judgement.