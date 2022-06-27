Gujarat college’s principal resigns after getting backlash over enticing pupils to join BJP

Following a barrage of criticism over her written instructions to students last week to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, a college principal in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar city resigned on Monday (BJP). The principal’s June 24 instruction was not endorsed by the college and her decision was announced by the college administration.

According to Dhiren Vaishnav, director of Bhavnagar’s Smt NC Gandhi BV Gandhi Mahila Arts Commerce College, popularly known as Bhavnagar’s mahila college, all institutions of the Bhavnagar Stree Kelavani Mandal Trust focus on educational and developmental activities.

Rajanbala Gohil, the principal in charge, asked that students sign up as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) page pramukh (electoral roll page in charge at booth level) the following day in a notice to students on June 24.

‘Every student should bring their passport size photo tomorrow to register as a page pramukh in the BJP party. Students residing within the limits of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation can only participate and be members. In order to join the membership drive in the BJP party, every student needs to come to college tomorrow with a mobile phone,’ the principal ordered in Gujarati.