Lawrence Bishnoi’s father approaches SC as unable to get legal assistance in Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

On Monday, the father of Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime suspect in the murder case of Sidhu Moosewala, went to the Supreme Court and protested that his son was not receiving any legal assistance in Mansa, Punjab.

He has also challenged the Punjab transit remand. Since the murders happened there, the Punjab Police should look into the matter, according to a vacation bench of Justices Suryakant and P B Pardiawala.

Advocate Sangram Singh took up an argument and stated that no one from the Bar Association was supporting Bishnoi. The bench expressed surprise and added, ‘We have already said the Bar cannot say no to any criminal case. You should approach the high court there and seek legal redressal.’

We are also challenging a transit remand order, the petitioner’s lawyer told the bench. The bench then asked, ‘Why can’t he be proceeded with in Punjab?’ The bench continued, ‘Why will the hearing be in Delhi when the murder took place in Mansa?’ When the SC reopens after vacations on July 11, the bench has agreed to hear the case. Bishnoi, who was transferred from Tihar prison to Mansa on travel remand on June 15, will next appear in court on June 27.