Muslim groups accuse Twitter of ‘failing to take action’ against hateful accounts!

The Australian Muslim community has accused Twitter of neglecting to take action against accounts that encourage bigotry on its platform. An advocacy organization for the community has filed a complaint against Twitter with the Queensland Human Rights Commission, citing a manifesto of the terrorist who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011.

The organization claims that Twitter, as a publisher, is liable for information uploaded by a far-right account linked to the incident in Norway. Islam has been described as ‘the most violent and sexually perverted cult’, ‘Ramadan means killing unbelievers,’ and the Qur’an should be referred to as the ‘terrorist guidebook,’ according to comments on the account.

Despite many requests, Twitter has not removed these remarks, and the Muslim community in Australia has labeled the platform discriminatory for failing to take action against vile speech. In response to the community’s demands, Twitter stated that the far-right account was found to be ‘compliant with their regulations’.

‘We were engaged with Twitter for almost a year with extremely disturbing examples. Pictures of Muslim guys with weapons pushed into their mouths and Muslims are shown as apes and cavemen pursuing people with knives,’ Rita Jabri Markwell, a lawyer representing the network, told ‘The Guardian.’

‘We want Twitter to take responsibility for their platform. It should not be left up to regular people to watch their platform for them,’ she continued. In the historic Dylan Voller case, Australia’s high court ruled last year that media firms might face liability for third-party comments on their social media posts.