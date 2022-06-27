The motion poster for the Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Pathaan’ was released on Saturday, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Since the movie is SRK’s return after a four-year absence, his ardent supporters are eagerly anticipating its release, and every update is going viral. The most recent motion poster, however, has attracted internet users’ attention for a different purpose.

The new motion poster has an oddity that some keen-eyed internet users have noticed. Many are pointing out the striking similarities between the ‘Pathaan’ poster and Idris Elba’s ‘Beast,’ comparing the two.

Elba is shown holding a knife in the image but in the same stance as King Khan, who is carrying a shotgun in the poster with his back to the camera and part of his face visible.

As the conversation spread to the microblogging platform, a Twitterati said that while the two posters appear to be similar at first glance, closer inspection reveals numerous variances. Another criticised SRK and Siddharth Anand and said they plagiarised the theme of the ad. As the debate developed and many hashtags began to trend, Twitter users adopted positions.

A user wrote, ‘Now Bollywood haters vil say #SRK’s poster of #Pathaan is copied from #Beast starring #IdrisElba !! #ShahRukhKhan. (sic)’

Another wrote, ‘#Bollywood has lost its creativity completely. It started with music where they started recreating and remixing old songs and now its all over with remakes and even poster concept being copied. (sic)’

And, one tweeted, ‘King Khan is back (fire emojis) Are you guys excited to see this movie? I hope it is not a Beast remake #justkidding #Pathaan #Dunki #SRK. (sic)’

The female lead of ‘Pathaan’ will be played by Deepika Padukone. The movie will debut on January 25 of the next year. Idris Elba’s Beast, meanwhile, is scheduled to open in theatres on August 19 of this year.