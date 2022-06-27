Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for third day in a row. The gains in technology and metal stocks and gains in Asian markets supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex jumped 433 points or 0.82% to close at 53,161. NSE Nifty moved 133 points or 0.85% up to settle at 15,832. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1% higher and small-cap moved 2.04% higher. All of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,387 shares advanced and 1,045 declined.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Coal India, L&T, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), SBI, ITC ,Sun Pharma and UPL. The top losers in the market were Titan, Reliance Industries, Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Bank.