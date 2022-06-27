The villain who fought SI in ‘Action Hero Biju’ found dead!

On Sunday night, a history-sheeter who has played negative roles in a few prominent Malayalam films was discovered hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Kochi City. N D Prasad, 43, played a villain in Nivin Pauly’s 2016 film ‘Action Hero Biju’.

At around 7.30 p.m., Prasad’s body was found hanging from a tree near his home in Kalamassery. According to local authorities, he is a suspect in many crimes. Prasad was a member of the Kavungaprambil clan. He leaves a wife and two children behind.

Prasad was also cast in the films ‘Iba’ and ‘Kirmani.’ Prasad was one of two characters shown in a suspenseful scenario involving a police shooting in the Nivin Pauly film.