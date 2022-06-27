Watch: Virat Kohli gets angry at fans from balcony for making fun of Nagarkoti

On Day 2 of India’s warm-up match against Leicestershire at Grace Road, the former captain Virat Kohli got into a heated argument with a spectator who was seated in the grandstand. Notably, Kohli observed several spectators poking fun of Indian bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti while warming up close to the boundary line during Leicestershire’s innings.

Kohli went to the dressing room balcony to defend the pacer. ‘Kab se bula rha hoon, photo he nahi khicha raha. Mai meri job choddh ke yaha aaya hoon. Kam se kam photo to khichwana chahiye. Nagarkoti ko bula raha hoon (I’ve been calling him for so long but he isn’t getting a photograph clicked with me. I have skipped my job to reach here. He should at least get a photo clicked. I am calling Nagarkoti)’, the fan is saying in the video which is doing rounds on social media.

‘Match khelne aaya hai ya photo khichwane aaya hai (Has he come to play or get photographs clicked?)’, Kohli asked the fan.

Real Captain who take stand with the youngesters, Kohli slammed a guy who was making fun of Kamlesh Nagarkoti during warm up game pic.twitter.com/rJrJpKddfr — Cheeku (@cult_viratian) June 25, 2022

Nagarkoti has flown to England as a net-bowler with Navdeep Saini, R Sai Kishore, and Simranjeet Singh despite not being included in the India Test match team. The team will play 6 white ball matches beginning on July 1, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 1 Test. This would be Rohit Sharma’s first overseas trip as the team’s official captain of India.