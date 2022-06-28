As a spaceship collides with the moon and forms a twin crater, the mystery grows.

If there are aliens in the universe, they have not yet established contact with humans. It’s also possible that they have and the message got through to us.

Imagine an alien spacecraft visiting Earth and departing disappointed because we were engaged in other activities and failed to notice them. But what if there are indicators that such a visit has already occurred? not on the planet, but rather the moon?

Scientific curiosity has been sparked by a double-crater created by the collision of an unidentified spacecraft. On the Moon, there is a crater like this one. A western crater is 52.5 feet (16 metres) across, while the eastern crater is 59 feet (18 metres) across.

Scientists expected a crater to be formed as they knew an unknown piece of space junk crashed into the Moon last year. But here’s the thing, no other previous crash of any space junk has formed twin craters like this one.

NASA has said that the double crater was ‘unexpected’.

“The double crater was unexpected and may indicate that the rocket body had large masses at each end. Typically a spent rocket has mass concentrated at the motor end; the rest of the rocket stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank. Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity,” NASA has said in its release.

So is there a possibility of a tentacle-y alien brooding on the Moon because his spacecraft crashed? Time will tell.