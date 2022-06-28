Indian Railway cancels 6 trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone has decided to cancel 6 trains. The trains were cancelled due to operational reasons. The national transporter cancelled trains running through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Full list of cancelled trains:

Train No. 20843, Bilaspur-Bhagat Ki Kothi rail service will remain cancelled on 27.06.22, 28.06.22, 04.07.22, and 05.07.22 (04 trips).

Train No. 20844, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bilaspur rail service will remain cancelled on 30.06.22, 02.07.22, 07.07.22, and 09.07.22 (04 trips).

Train No. 20845, Bilaspur-Bikaner Train Service will remain cancelled on 25.06.22, 30.06.22, 02.07.22, 07.07.22 and 09.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 20846, Bikaner-Bilaspur train service will remain cancelled on 28.06.22, 03.07.22, 05.07.22, 10.07.22 and 12.07.22 (05 trips).

Train No. 15624, Kamakhya-Bhagat Ki Kothi will remain cancelled on 28.06.22.

Train No. 15623, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya will remain cancelled on 28.06.22.