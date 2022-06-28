Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over arrests of Mohammed Zubair

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, attacked the BJP on Tuesday in response to the recent detainment of Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of Alt News, and Teesta Setalvad, a social activist based in Mumbai.

‘BJP’s social media is all about fake videos and cheating people by spreading misinformation. When your leaders spread dirty misinformation and insult others, then you don’t arrest them. You remain silent. Even if they kill people, they won’t be touched, but if we speak the truth, we will be targeted. Why did they arrest Zubair? What did he do? Why did you arrest Teesta? What has she done? Today the whole world is condemning this,’ she said.

After a Delhi court denied him bail, Zubair was taken into custody by the Delhi Police special cell on Monday for allegedly inciting rioting and hurting religious sentiments. He was then placed on a one-day police remand.