MP Nasir Hussain claims, BJP approached Congress MLAs in Maharashtra

In light of the ongoing political situation in the state, Congress MP Nasir Hussain alleged on Tuesday that the BJP had recently contacted his party’s MLAs in Maharashtra. Hussain said, ‘Our MLAs were approached by the BJP in the past few days. Even Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs were approached along with independents. But our MLAs are intact.’

He exuded confidence that the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs will join the party and that the crisis would end quickly. Hussain added, ‘And when the Shiv Sena MLAs return from Guwahati, the issue of their party will also be resolved. So far no one has moved no-confidence motion nor the government has asked for a confidence motion. How can the governor call for the floor test?’