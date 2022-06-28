Stock Market: Equity indices settle higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for fourth day in a row. The gains in the Asian markets supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex rose 16 points or 0.03% to close at 53,177. NSE Nifty moved 18 points or 0.11% up to settle at 15,850. Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 0.29% higher and small-cap shed 0.34%. 9 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,794 shares advanced and 1,482 declined.

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Hindalco, Coal India, M&M, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s, L&T, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, ITC, Nestle India, Infosys, SBI and Tech Mahindra. The top losers in the market were Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Zomato and Bharti Airtel.