Team India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series: Full schedule

Wellington: In cricket, Team India will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in November . The matches will be held after the T20 World Cup. New Zealand Cricket announced this today.

India’s tour of New Zealand is set to begin on November 18 with the T20Is. The three-match T20I series will be played at Wellington, Tauranga and Napier, respectively. The ODIs will be played from November 25 to November 30. ODIs will be held at Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Also Read; U23 Asian wrestling championships 2022: India’s Deepak Punia wins bronze

India tour of New Zealand 2022 Schedule:

1st T20I in Wellington on Friday, November 18

2nd T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20

3rd T20I in Napier on Tuesday, November 22

1st ODI in Auckland on Friday, November 25

2nd ODI in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27

3rd ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30