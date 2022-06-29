4 MLAs from AIMIM in Bihar is expected to join RJD

The RJD in Bihar is expected to gain four MLAs from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. The four MLAs who will join Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD are Shahnawaz Alam from Jokihat, Izhar Aspi from Kochadhaman, Anzar Naimi from Bahadurganj, and Syed Ruknddin Ahmed from Bayasi.

The party now has just one MLA in the Bihar Assembly, Akhtarul Iman from Amaur, which is a severe setback for AIMIM. Although AIMIM is a tiny party in Bihar, its leader Akhtarul Imam recently claimed that after the result of the 2020 assembly elections, large parties are approaching our party’s MLAs.

Currently, the BJP has 77 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, opposed to 76 for the RJD. RJD would have 80 MLAs in the Assembly after this defection.