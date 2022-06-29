Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik gets permission to vote in floor election.

Nawab Malik, a minister in Maharashtra, and Anil Deshmukh, a former home minister of the state, will be allowed to cast votes in tomorrow’s floor vote for the Uddhav Thackeray government. Both have filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking for the right to vote while they are in jail for alleged money laundering.

They will be accompanied by the police to the Vidhan Sabha Hall since they are being held as a result of cases that the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have filed. The court stated that after the proceedings, they will be returned to prison.