IRCTC launches new tour package named ‘Bagh’: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. IRCTC announced tour package to Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh. The package will begin from Raipur and named ‘Bagh’.

The 4-day and 3-night tour package costs Rs 25,795 per person on triple occupancy and Rs 34,355 per person on double occupancy. The cost is Rs 65,035 per person on single occupancy . There is a charge of Rs 9,295 with a bed for a child of 5 to 11 years.

Travellers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website-www.irctctourism.com online. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices.