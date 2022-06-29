Man kills wife for objecting kissing son without brushing

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife for objecting kissing their infant son without brushing his teeth. The shocking incident took place in Palakkad, Kerala on Tuesday.

As per police, the alleged incident occurred as Deepika opposed to her husband Avinash kissing their two and a half year old son without brushing his teeth. It lead to a spat between the couple. And, Avinash attacked Deepika with a knife. The locals who reached the spot after hearing her cries rushed her to a hospital near Perinthalmanna. But she succumbed to her injuries.

Police has arrested Avinash and registered a case against him. He was working in Bengaluru and had returned to Palakkad two months back.