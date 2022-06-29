Mukesh Ambani resigns as Reliance Jio Director, Akash Ambani named Chairman

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the digital division of Reliance Industries, stated on Tuesday that Ambani had resigned as the director of the company on 27 June.

Reliance Jio stated in a regulatory filing that at a meeting on June 27, the company board, ‘approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company’.

Among other appointments, Pankaj Mohan Pawar will begin serving as the organization’s Managing Director, KV Chowdary and Raminder Singh Gujral were chosen as independent directors.

Akash Ambani, who received his degree in economics from Brown University, has played a key role in the disruptive and inclusive growth path paved by the digital services and consumer retail offerings of the Reliance Group. He is currently in charge of establishing the ‘convergence dividend’ for more than 500 million consumers.

He also played a key role in building the online environment that supports Jio’s 4G offering. In 2017, he worked together with a group of engineers to develop and release the Jiophone, which was designed with India’s needs in mind. This gadget quickly gained popularity and helped many people switch from 2G to 4G.