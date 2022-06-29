T-Hub facility in Hyderabad to give a huge boost to Indian startups: Ratan Tata

Greetings poured in for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from prominent businessmen, politicians and celebrities for the inauguration of Telangana’s new business incubator T-Hub (Technology-Hub) on June 28.

Ratan Tata was one of many who congratulated the government on T-Hub, which is located in Hyderabad and said that it will strengthen India’s startup environment. ‘Congratulations to the Government of Telangana and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on its new T-hub facility in Hyderabad, which will be a great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem’, Ratan Tata wrote on Twitter in response to photos of the facility shared by Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

Sharing the pictures, Rama Rao wrote on Sunday, ‘Delighted to announce that Hon’ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem’.

T-Hub (Technology Hub), an innovation hub and ecosystem builder was founded in Hyderabad in 2015. The largest prototype facility in India, T works, as well as the Image (Innovation in multimedia, animation, gaming & entertainment) Tower project will be housed on the 18-acre site, which is launched on Tuesday.