Udaipur murder to be probed under UAPA, calls all-party meet; CM Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, announced on Wednesday that a case has been filed under the strict Unlawful Activities (Punishment) Act (UAPA) because, on the surface, it looks to be intended to “spread terror” amid enhanced security in Udaipur following the murder of a tailor. According to the Congress, Gehlot has scheduled an all-party meeting on killing at 6 p.m. in Jaipur.

‘Police officials said, preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was prima facie aimed at spreading terror. It has also been reported that the two accused have been contacted in other countries,’ Gehlot tweeted.

Further urging law and order preservation and strong prosecution of attempts to cause disturbances, the chief minister of Rajasthan urged the state police and administration. He also urged the people to keep the peace in light of the circumstances.