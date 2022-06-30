1.950 buses to be purchased by Delhi government, first batch arriving in August.

The Delhi cabinet approved the purchase of 1,950 new buses on Wednesday, including 1,500 electric and 450 CNG-run air-conditioned buses. The cabinet also decided to issue new tenders for the purchase of an additional 4,800 buses, which, once they are delivered, will increase the bus fleet’s capacity to over 11,000 buses by December 2024.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, said following the cabinet meeting that the new buses will begin arriving in August 2022 and will all be integrated into the city fleet by September 2023, including the 1,500 electric and 450 CNG-run air-conditioned buses.

‘Currently, there are more than 7,200 buses in Delhi, and this is the highest number of buses that the city has ever had. Delhi needs about 11,000 to 12,000 buses and we will achieve that target by December 2024. The Delhi government will soon issue tenders to buy 4,880 more buses. By December 2024, 11,910 buses will be running on Delhi roads,’ Kejriwal announced during a digital press conference on Wednesday evening.