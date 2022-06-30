Aamir Khan discusses his first heartbreak and how it helped him become a skilled tennis player.

Monsoon season has arrived in the city of dreams, and as love and a cup of coffee are brewing, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has released the sultry song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ through a social media live. The actor has played lovers in numerous movies, but have you ever heard him talk about his first love and the heartache it caused?

While launching the song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi’ in a live interaction with some of the talented young Indian creators, Aamir Khan shared the story of his first heartbreak. He said, ‘This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn’t know, Bas Ek hi cheez achi Hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban Gaya, later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion’.

Despite living a very private life, Aamir Khan spoke about his first love and how heartbroken he was when she departed during the song’s promotion. Unexpectedly, his first love was a close friend who is unaware of his unrequited feelings.

Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi, the newest song from his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ is becoming incredibly popular. It is thought to be the best song of this decade because of its retro feel and sentimental lyrics.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni are also featured in the Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’