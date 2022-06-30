Afghanistan sanctions should loosened, says Pakistan’s foreign minister

The core operation of the Afghan economy must not be jeopardised, Pakistan’s foreign minister argued in favour of loosening Western sanctions against Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Foreign nations, led by the United States, halted development and security funding after the Taliban took control of the country last year, and the stringent execution of sanctions has crippled the nation’s banking industry.

Afghanistan’s economic isolation, according to foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar in an interview with the German daily Welt that was published on Thursday, is driving the nation toward collapse.

‘That is what will happen if the nation’s access to international banking and its foreign assets remain frozen. We cannot encourage starvation,’ Added she.

German involvement in the Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to Khar, had serious consequences because a negotiated solution had not been implemented beforehand. He urged Germany to take a proactive political role in easing sanctions.