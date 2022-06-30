As Ukrainian refugees search for job, German unemployment climbs in June.

German unemployment increased in June, according to Labor Office numbers released on Thursday, as Ukrainian refugees register with the office in search of job.

According to the Federal Labour Office, the number of unemployed individuals increased by 133,000 in seasonally adjusted figures to 2.417 million. Reuters polled analysts, who projected a 6,000-person drop.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.3 percent.

‘The labour market overall is stable,’ said Detlef Scheele, the head of the labour bureau. While unemployment rose sharply in June, he said that ‘this spike is due to the fact that Ukrainian migrants are now being recorded at job centres and hence evident in labour market statistics.’

So far, about 800,000 Ukrainian refugees have been registered in Germany, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz late last month. It is believed that the true number of Ukrainian refugees in Germany is substantially greater.