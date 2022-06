Indian Railways cancels 18 pairs of trains running through this state: Full list

New Delhi: The South East Central Railway Zone has cancelled 18 pairs of trains and short terminated 4 trains running through Chhattisgarh. The trains were cancelled due to the ongoing work on the third line between the Rajnandgaon-Kalmana (Nagpur) rail section of the South East Central Railway Division. The railway is carrying out auto signalling and non-interlocking work. These trains will remain cancelled till July 2.

Cancelled Trains:

Train No. 08741 Durg-Gondia Memu Special leaving Durg

Train No. 08742 Gondia-Durg Memu Special leaving Gondia

Train No. 08743 Gondia-Itwari Memu Special leaving Gondia

Train No. 08744 Itwari-Gondia Memu Special leaving Itwari

Train No. 18239 Korba-Itwari Express leaving Korba on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 18240 Itwari-Korba Express leaving Itwari on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12855 Bilaspur-Itwari Intercity Express leaving Bilaspur on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12856 Itwari-Bilaspur Intercity Express leaving Itwari on June 30 and July 1 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 11754 Rewa-Itwari Express leaving Rewa will remain cancelled.

Train No. 11753 Itwari-Rewa Express leaving Itwari on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12771 Secunderabad-Raipur Express leaving Secunderabad will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12772 Raipur-Secunderabad Express leaving Raipur on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12410 Nizamuddin – Raigarh Express leaving will remain cancelled.

Train No. 12409 Raigarh-Nizamuddin Express leaving Raigarh on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 20846 Bikaner-Bilaspur Express leaving Bikaner will remain cancelled.

Train No. 20845 Bilaspur-Bikaner Express leaving Bikaner on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express leaving Tatanagar on June 30 will remain cancelled.

Train No. 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express leaving Itwari on June 30, Jule 1 and July 2 will remain cancelled.

Short-terminated Trains:

Train No. 12105 Mumbai-Gondia Vidarbha Express leaving Mumbai June 30 will terminate at Nagpur.

Train No. 12106 Gondia-Mumbai Vidarbha Express leaving Gondia on June 30 will leave for Mumbai from Nagpur.

Train No. 11039 Kurla-Gondia Maharashtra Express leaving Kurla on June 30 will terminate at Nagpur.

Train No. 11040 Gondia-Kurla Maharashtra Express leaving Gondia on June 30 and July 1 will leave Nagpur for Kurla.