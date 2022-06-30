MCD launches programme to teach school students about waste management using artificial intelligence.

Using artificial intelligence, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) introduced a new programme on Wednesday to educate students in its schools about trash management. In the Keshavpuram Zone, 25 smart schools have begun the initiative.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started a programme to teach schoolchildren about trash management using artificial intelligence in an effort to increase their awareness of technology-driven activities, according to a statement from the Delhi civic authority. It stated that the effort had been initiated in collaboration with ITC WOW and Sultan Chand Publication.

The programme is an unique effort to teach students about artificial intelligence. Through this project, the municipal corporation hopes to develop a scientific mentality among the students.

‘To conduct the programme properly, the civic agency will set up computer labs in all 25 schools. The programme is being conducted by E-SREE NGO and Method AI, which is being run by Sultan Chand Publication. Both organisations will provide training in artificial intelligence to the teachers and students,’ the statement said.

Through this programme, students in MCD-managed schools will learn the value of disposing of waste at the source station. The statement also stated that educational tours of recycling-related industries will be organised for the students.