Conjoined twins clear 12th board exams, refuse special privileges

Conjoined twins from Hyderabad exceeded all expectations by earning top grades in the Telangana Intermediate exams. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the intermediate first and second-year results on Tuesday. The TSBIE inter first and second-year examinations were taken in May by more than nine lakh students.

Veena and Vani excelled in their intermediate examinations. With the CEC group (Commerce, Economics, and Civics), Veena scored 712 and Vani scored 707 out of 1000 marks in the Telangana Intermediate exams.

Veena-Vani revealed ambitions to become chartered accountants (CA) and expressed happiness at their success. Veena earned a 9.3 GPA in class 10 in 2020, whereas Vani earned a 9.2 GPA.

The twins had declined their opportunity to get perks like more exam time, despite being qualified. They told the reporters in Hyderabad that they completed the exam five minutes earlier than the schedule.

The Telangana Minister for Tribal, Women’s and Children’s Welfare, Satyavathi Rathod, sent Veena and Vani special wishes on this occasion. She also assured the twins that the government would provide them with all the tools they would need to pursue further education. The officers who helped Veena and Vani were also thanked by Rathod.

Veena and Vani were born in 2003 to a couple in the Mahabubnagar district of Telangana. Due to financial constraints, their parents refused to accept them. At the age of twelve, the twins were admitted to Nilopher Hospital before being moved to the State Home.