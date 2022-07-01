Four BJP members of GHMC joins TRS in Telengana

Four BJP members of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) joined the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party. This comes only two days before the saffron party’s National Executive Committee meeting, which is slated to take place in Hyderabad.

Banotu Sujatha Nayak from Hastinapuram, Nedu Archana Prakash from Rajendranagar, Derangula Venkatesh from Jubilee Hills, Sunita Prakash Goud from Adikmet, Sindhuja Goud from Tandur Municipal BJP floor, and Asif, a councillor, have all joined the TRS.

The National Executive Committee meetings for the BJP will take place in Hyderabad, where Prime Minister Modi will also travel. He recently met with the BJP GHMC corporators in Delhi.