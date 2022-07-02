2022 Sri Akal Takht Sahib Foundation Day: History and Importance

The Sikh community worldwide celebrates the founding of Sri Akal Takht Sahib on July 2. It is one of the five takhts (seats) of the Sikhs, and it is located in Amritsar. It is regarded as the first and most significant Takht. This platform inside the Golden Temple complex was founded by Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Guru of the religion.

The landmark, which was once known as Akal Bunga, is thought to have been built as a symbol of political resistance against the Mughals during the 17th and 18th centuries. It is the location where Sikhs’ material and spiritual needs are met.

Akal Takht is now also the term used for the highest religious body of the Sikhs.

With the aid of Baba Buddha Ji and Bhai Gurdas Ji, Guru Hargobind Sahib constructed Sri Akal Takht Sahib. On June 15, 1606, Guru Hargobind presented the nine-foot-tall concrete slab. He was wearing two swords, the Miri and the Piri, which represent his temporal and religious authority, respectively. The Harmandir Sahib or Golden Temple is right across from the auspicious white platform.

At the top of the Akal Takht, the sixth guru used to sit and listen to people’s issues. Gold was used to embellish the Akhal Takht by Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s general Hari Singh Nalwa.

The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Sikh Sangat. Akhand Path Sahib and Gurbani Kirtan Darbar are organised each year on Akal Takht Sahib Foundation Day. All the Jathedars (heads of the Takht) attend the events held at the holy place.