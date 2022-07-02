Five members of a family found dead in TVM’s Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram: A family of five members found dead at Chathanpara in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased were identified as Manikuttan, his wife Sindhu, their children Ameesh and Adish and Manikuttan’s aunt Devaki. The tragic incident surfaced on Saturday morning.

Manikuttan’s body was spotted hanging in a room while others were poisoned to death. Police have initiated a probe over the case. The primary investigation had not revealed whether the entire family had resorted to killing themselves or Manikuttan poisoned others before hanging.

Recently, the Panchayat Health department had taken action against Manikuttan’s roadside eatery shop following which the shop remained shut for two days. Neighbours say the family had debt-related issues.