‘Strong earthquake shakes UAE’; 6.1-magnitude quake kills 3 in Iran!

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake in southern Iran early Saturday killed at least three people, according to state media. ‘Unfortunately, three people have died and eight people have been injured so far,’ Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, the chief of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran’s Gulf coast, told television.

According to Iranian media, the magnitude of the quake was 6.1, whereas the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported it was 6.0. As per the EMSC, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has recently seen multiple severe earthquakes. Tremors were reported by residents from all throughout the UAE. The earthquake was detected in southern Iran at 1.32am at a depth of 10km, according to the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM). According to media sources, the tremors were detected throughout the UAE but had little effect.