UK records over 30% increase in new COVID-19 cases since last week

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) said that Covid cases in the United Kingdom (UK) had increased by almost 30% in just seven days, despite experts’ warnings that the pandemic scenario might get worse in the coming months.

According to ONS data, which was based on a study that examined data for the week ending June 24, the percentage of patients in the UK who test positive for Covid is rising and is likely driven by increases in infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5. Additionally, the number of persons being admitted to hospitals after getting the coronavirus has increased alarmingly.

During the week ending June 24, an estimated 1,829,100 persons in England tested positive for Covid, which corresponds to 3.35% of the population or around 1 in 30 people.

The ONS poll indicated that 71,000 persons in Northern Ireland or 3.87% of the population, or around 1 in 25 people had the Covid virus over the same time period. Estimated cases in Scotland were 288,200 or 5.47% of the population, or almost 1 in 18 individuals.