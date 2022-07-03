Adele mystifies attendees in London’s Hyde Park.

The American Express Presents British Summertime Hyde Park Concert took place on Friday, and Adele was the featured act. Her first major concert in 2022 had a crowd of 65,000 fans.

Adele wowed her audience with a dynamic performance at the Hyde Park Concert on Friday. The 34-year-old British singer sang a variety of her hit songs, including ‘Set Fire to the Rain,’ ‘Hello,’ ‘I Drink Wine,’ ‘Rumor Has It,’ ‘Skyfall,’ and many more, for a crowd of 65,000 fans.

The singer donned an elegant black halter neck off-the-shoulder velvet gown and wore a metallic gold belt that accentuated her waist. The black maxi gown was by Schiaparelli and featured a sparkling skirt. Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, Adele completed her look with statement gold earrings, mascara-laden eyelashes, and bold eyeliner. She went for a brown lip shade and her hair was tied up in a back bun.

Addressing the mammoth crowd after singing her first song, Adele said, ‘She was ‘f*king s***ing herself.’ She then shouted and told the audience, ‘I’m so happy to be back.’ Adele’s debut song on the stage was ‘Hello’, as she performed in front of a star-studded crowd, which consisted of Tom Cruise.

Only five of Adele’s songs, including ‘I Drink Wine’ from her most recent album, ’30,’ are said to have been performed. She then sang several of her well-known hit songs for the crowd, including ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and ‘Someone Like You.’ Adele has experienced voice issues in the past, but by sipping a hot beverage to ease her throat, she was able to put them at bay during the performance.

The singer had postponed her Las Vegas performance in January of this year, making her Hyde Park performance her first public performance since her two Wembley concerts in 2017.

Adele reportedly practised a three-song sound check earlier in the day in preparation for the event. Female performers predominated the concert. Adele’s performance was preceded on stage by Gabrielle, Self Esteem, and country artist Kasey Musgraves.

The singer joined her family and friends at a backstage bar after she performed her part.