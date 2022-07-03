Amit Shah says, ‘Will end family rule in Telangana, West Bengal’

Amit Shah, a senior leader of the BJP and the Union Home Minister, declared on Sunday that his party will rule India for the next 30 to 40 years, during which time it will become a ‘vishwa guru’ (world leader).

At the BJP national executive meeting in this city, Shah made the political resolution suggestion and cited ‘dynastic politics, casteism, and politics of appeasement’ as the ‘greatest sins’ and causes of the nation’s suffering over the years.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, gave a press briefing on Shah’s speech and noted that Shah used the BJP’s success in a number of polls to argue that it proved the public’s support for the party’s ‘politics of development and performance’ and called for an end to the politics of casteism, family rule, and appeasement.

The home minister declared that the BJP will overthrow family rule in states like Telangana and West Bengal as well as take control of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, among other states that have so far resisted the saffron party’s power march since it took office at the federal level in 2014.

At the discussion, there was a ‘collective hope and finding’ that the BJP’s next phase of growth will begin in south India, Sarma added.